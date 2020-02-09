Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $40,008,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,337,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 289,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 207,619 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 409,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 203,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 144,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,448. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan Inc has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,747 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,251. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Anaplan to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

