Analyzing Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Orkla ASA pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orkla ASA and EVN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Orkla ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orkla ASA and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.77% 12.42% 7.45% EVN 13.66% 7.08% 3.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orkla ASA and EVN’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $4.96 billion 1.90 $402.13 million $0.49 19.24 EVN $2.49 billion 1.39 $341.23 million N/A N/A

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Summary

Orkla ASA beats EVN on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers cleaning products, toothbrushes, and personal hygiene products; hygiene and cleaning solutions to the professional market; dietary supplements and health products; basic garments through the grocery channel; painting tools and cleaning products; and wound care products, as well as operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products. Further, it supplies margarine and butter blends, yeast, bread and cake improvers and mixes, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies power to the Nordic power market; and undertakes industrial property and real estate development projects. The company offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; snacks and confectionery products under the KiMs, Nidar, Göteborgs Kex, Sætre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; wound care and health products under the Möller's, Collett, Salvequick, Nutrilett, Maxim, Riemann, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, Jif, Sun, Zalo, Jordan, and Pierre Robert brands; and food ingredients under the Mors Hjemmebakte, Bakke Dal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

