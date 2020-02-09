Analysts Set Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Target Price at $24.75

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OBSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

OBSV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. 810,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,762. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Obseva has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 1,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

