Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Price Target at $21.79

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,174. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,907,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,163,000 after buying an additional 856,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

