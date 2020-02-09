Analysts Set Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) PT at $17.40

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 782,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,265. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Apollo Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 199,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,305 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

