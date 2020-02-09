Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target at $48.75

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. Eight Capital started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

ANCUF stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.45.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

