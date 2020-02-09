Analysts Expect Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Malvern Bancorp an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

