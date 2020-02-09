Analysts Expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innovate Biopharmaceuticals.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.79. 292,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,190. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -2.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovate Biopharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease, as well as product for the treatment of alcoholic steatohepatitis (ASH).

