Analysts Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Eventbrite posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Eventbrite’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after buying an additional 318,561 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $1,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 78,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 1,502,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 274,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,071. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.