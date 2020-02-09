Analysts Expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corelogic.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,516,889.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $663,505. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corelogic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 121.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after buying an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 564,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,507. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

