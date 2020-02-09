Analysts Expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bank and Trust.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.
Shares of CARE opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $24.25.
About Carter Bank and Trust
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
