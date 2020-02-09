Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Keith Causey sold 5,605 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas M. Benninger sold 9,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,960 shares in the company, valued at $379,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,271. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 15.1% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 114,250,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,159.9% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,427,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,732,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 90.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 618,533 shares in the last quarter.

CZR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $13.92. 15,472,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,008,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.25. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

