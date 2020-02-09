Analysts Anticipate Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southside Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $88.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Southside Bancshares an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of PIPR stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. 56,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,242. Southside Bancshares has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

