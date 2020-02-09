Analysts Anticipate Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Proteostasis Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

PTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 962,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,612. The company has a market cap of $88.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.72.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 142,958 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

