AmonD Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,364.00 (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $446,843.00 and $45,364.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.13 or 0.03458104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00236068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00137522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002690 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,013,004 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, BitMart, OKEx Korea and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

