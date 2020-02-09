American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.05. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

