American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
AMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American National BankShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.05. American National BankShares has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.
American National BankShares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
