American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $204,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.