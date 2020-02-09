Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $510.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce $510.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $514.45 million. Amedisys posted sales of $434.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amedisys.

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 168,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,700 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $1,719,850. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 32,775 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 23,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

