Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $6.68 on Friday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $412.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $248,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

