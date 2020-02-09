Alphacat Market Cap Hits $561,468.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Alphacat has a market cap of $561,468.00 and approximately $58,378.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $341.11 or 0.03374630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00236505 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00134200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

