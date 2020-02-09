Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of -0.35. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

