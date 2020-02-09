Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

NYSE:AGN traded up $4.17 on Friday, reaching $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,254,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,700. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.