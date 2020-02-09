Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.96. 1,338,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

