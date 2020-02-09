Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.92 ($166.19).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of AIR stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, hitting €136.78 ($159.05). The company had a trading volume of 905,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €134.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.03. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

