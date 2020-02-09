Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AIMT. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.04. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

