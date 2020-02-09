AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Up 0.4%

AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND (NYSEARCA:BTAL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.10, 1,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAL. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the fourth quarter valued at $4,217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 181,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 16,713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGFIQ US MARKET NEUTRAL ANTI-BETA FUND during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

