AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,918,000 after buying an additional 726,069 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth about $49,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,315,000 after buying an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,622.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after buying an additional 150,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

