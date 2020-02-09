Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Gap Down to $28.01

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.72, but opened at $28.01. Afya shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 2,398,765 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Afya in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,265,000 after buying an additional 540,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 124,971 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,189,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,782,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

