Adzcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $60,343.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $60,343.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008575 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

