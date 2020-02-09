Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 3,796,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 7,783,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advaxis stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 3,547.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC owned about 8.84% of Advaxis worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

