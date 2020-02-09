Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $100.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

ADUS stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,961. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86.

In other news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,236.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $97,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,742.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock valued at $61,883,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus Homecare by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

