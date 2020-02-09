Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

