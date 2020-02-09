Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.
ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.
