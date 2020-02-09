Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) to report sales of $45.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Acorda Therapeutics reported sales of $69.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $186.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.70 million to $188.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.31 million, with estimates ranging from $111.13 million to $149.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

ACOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

ACOR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.02. 1,127,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

