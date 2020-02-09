Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

ACIA opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $41.35 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $25,187.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810 shares of company stock valued at $54,483. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.