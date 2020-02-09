AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $88.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st.

ABBV stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. 19,084,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,349,502. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

