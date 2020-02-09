Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.91

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.91 and traded as low as $3.73. Abacus Property Group shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 845,308 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Abacus Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Abacus Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Abacus Property Group is a leading diversified property group. We specialise in investing in core plus property opportunities in Australia. Abacus was established in 1996. We listed on the ASX in 2002 and are included in the S&P/ASX 200 index. Abacus is a stapled entity that combines the securities in three companies, Abacus Group Holdings Limited, Abacus Group Projects Limited and Abacus Storage Operations Limited, and three trusts, Abacus Trust, Abacus Income Trust and Abacus Storage Property Trust.

