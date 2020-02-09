AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

AB SKF stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

