A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

