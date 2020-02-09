856 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Purchased by SkyOak Wealt LLC

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

AMGN stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.14%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

