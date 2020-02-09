7,860 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 0.5% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.54. 13,268,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,839,753. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

