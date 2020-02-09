$775.32 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post sales of $775.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $778.20 million. Hologic reported sales of $818.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 251,453 shares of company stock worth $11,871,295. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

