68,988 Shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 4,238,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,798,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.99.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

