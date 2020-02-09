64,741 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 64,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $2,925,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $258,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 566,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 206.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. First Analysis raised shares of Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

