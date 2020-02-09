$62.35 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $62.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.62 million. HealthStream posted sales of $59.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $253.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.40 million to $254.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.50 million, with estimates ranging from $244.79 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HealthStream.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 33,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.48. 231,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.01 million, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. HealthStream has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

