57,999 Shares in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

In other Vector Group news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.79. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

