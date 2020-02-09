5,220 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 8.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

