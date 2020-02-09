49,805 Shares in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 49,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Dermira at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dermira in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dermira by 57.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dermira by 70.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DERM. BidaskClub cut Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DERM stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 375,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,209. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Dermira Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

