$49.20 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) to post sales of $49.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $49.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $204.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $214.30 million, with estimates ranging from $214.10 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,004. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $848.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,122,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,079,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

