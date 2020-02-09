$423.43 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will report sales of $423.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. Entegris reported sales of $391.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $50.00 price target on Entegris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 640,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,330,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,849,000 after acquiring an additional 189,566 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 153,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,793,000 after acquiring an additional 510,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

