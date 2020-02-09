41,605 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $70.70 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

